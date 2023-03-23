4 players likely playing their final season with Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins may or may not want Emmanuel Ogbah back this year after missing a lot of last season and having a down year but his contract isn’t good for a release.
In 2024, Emmanuel Ogbah becomes an almost guaranteed release regardless of his production, many thought he would be gone this year but his cap numbers were not team friendly.
Potential cut number 2
2: Emmanuel Ogbah
Cap Savings – $13.8 million
Ogbah will carry a dead hit of $4 million next season but the gain of over $13 is going to be hard to not pass up, especially after so much money has been thrown into next season by this year’s group of restructured deals.
Ogbah has to play better this year than he did when he was healthy but if the Dolphins believe they can trade him next off-season, they may not find his contract conducive to doing so.
Ogbah will count $17.8 million against the cap next year and the rest of his contract isn’t great either with a hit of $18.9 million in 2025. The best savings will come next year and even if Ogbah plays at a high level in 2023, the chances of him sticking around are not very good at this point.