4 players likely playing their final season with Miami Dolphins
Many believed that after the low production year for Cedrick Wilson that 2023 would see him released. So far, no, but next year…probably.
Potential cut number 3
3 – Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
$7.3 million savings
Wilson could have a big impact on this year’s roster if he makes the team in August but even that will not be a guarantee he remains beyond this season.
With Trent Sherfield off to the Bills, the Dolphins should be ready to put Erik Ezukanma on the field more next year and that would likely mean less time on the field for Wilson.
Miami added Braxton Berrios to the roster this year and that implies they have their return guy, and that also diminishes the value for Wilson.
Wilson would cost the Dolphins $7 million in dead money this year if released, against a $1 million savings. Next year is completely different. It would be a surprise if Wilson was on the Dolphins roster past the 2023 season and while he should see plenty of interested teams in 2024, he won’t get another contract as he got with the Dolphins.
There is a possibility that he could end up back with Dallas. Rumors and speculation surfaced this year that the Cowboys would be interested in bringing him back but a trade was not likely given his salary.