4 players likely playing their final season with Miami Dolphins
Jason Sanders will need to have a very big year in 2023 if he is going to stick around for the Miami Dolphins beyond this season.
The Miami Dolphins didn’t want to pay Thomas Morstead to stick around in Miami after he played on a league-minimum deal last year but Jason Sanders would actually save the team money.
Potential cut number 4
4: Jason Sanders
Cap savings: $3.3 million
Just over $3 million for a kicker these days isn’t that bad but that is if a kicker is consistent. In 2022, Sanders was better than he was the year before but he still missed a few critical kicks that put Miami in bad positions on the field.
This year, Sanders will count $3.7 million of the Dolphins cap space. Releasing him this year would only free up $95,000 of cap space against over $3.5 million in dead money.
Next year the Dolphins should finally out and get another kicker either through the draft or free agency. If Sanders plays very well this year and finds the form he displayed three seasons ago, maybe he stick around another year but for now, it would be surprising if he made it through the 2024 off-season still on the Dolphins roster.