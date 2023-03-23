5 prominent former Miami Dolphins still on the NFL FA scrap heap
The Miami Dolphins thought Teddy Bridgewater was the perfect backup plan for Tua Tagovailoa in 2022 but that didn’t work out well.
Bridgewater is still looking for a job and he may not get one very soon. Teams in need of a backup quarterback can still hit the market looking for players and finding better options that Bridgewater.
Bridgewater may want to find a spot where he can compete for a starting job but that isn’t going to happen. The teams that need QB the most will also be drafting early next month. Available options that will compete for a contract are likely to get more looks.
- Carson Wentz
- Mason Rudolph
- Brett Rypien
- Trace McSorley
Are these QBs better than Bridgewater? No but they might be asking for a lot less money. For Bridgewater, his best options may not be the FA market as it is today but instead when training camp rolls around and injuries happen. It will be itnteresting to see if he remains unsigned that long.
The biggetst problem for Bridgewater right now is the demand for a quarterback isn’t very high across the league at the moment, even for a backup.