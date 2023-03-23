5 prominent former Miami Dolphins still on the NFL FA scrap heap
Byron Jones has yet to announce his retirement from the NFL but would anyone take a risk after last Miami Dolphins season to sign him?
Jones was everything Miami wanted him to be two seasons ago. He was a quality boundary corner who was excellent in coverage but wasn’t the best takeaway specialist. In Miami, he didn’t need to be but with Jones on the field, Xavien Howard looked like a superstar. Last year? Jones was out and Howard’s season was not at a Pro Bowl level.
In Miami, Jones has been replaced with Jalen Ramsey and he has been designated a June 1st release but he is a free agent right now. Yet there is no indication that anyone is going to pick up their phone and call him.
Jones had released a criptic tweet just before the start of free agency. His tweet led many to believe that the Dolphins medical staff were at fault for him not returning to the field. That too, right or wrong will keep him from being a top target of another team.
The reality is, Jones’ career very well may be over and as long as that is over his head, he isn’t signing anywhere else…or back with Miami.
Add into the mix the rest of the cornerbacks available, Jones may not get a call even when camp gets here.
- Marcus Peters
- William Jackson
- Shaquill Griffin
- Bradley Roby
- Eli Apple
- Kyle Fuller
- P.J. Williams
- Rock Ya-Sin
- Tre Flowers – another player who spent time with Miami last year (went on IR after one game).
Whether it is because of their play on the field or their age, those are some of the other available FAs still on the market and frankly, more than a few are better options than Jones, given last year’s issues.