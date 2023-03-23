5 prominent former Miami Dolphins still on the NFL FA scrap heap
It is a little surprising that Melvin Ingram is still without a job after a pretty good season with the Miami Dolphins in 2022.
Most Miami Dolphins fans would take Ingram back and if the price is right, at some point he may just end up back with the team. The problem for Ingram and the Dolphins isn’t so much money but timing. The Dolphins don’t need to make a move right now.
Ingram isn’t the player he used to be but last year he showed that he can still make an impact and whichever team he signs with, his role will be situational. There is nothing wrong with that for a 33 year old outside linebacker.
- Bud Dupree – 30
- Leonard Floyd – 30
- Anthony Barr – 31
- Kamu Grugier-Hill – 28
- Vince Biegel – 29
Are any of them perfect options? No, they are only younger. Ingram’s 2022 should get him some looks but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him sign just before training camp, maybe even with the Dolphins.
Miami’s pass rusher situation changed with the addition of Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline. With the return of Emmanuel Ogbah who is expected to be healthy, the Dolphins need for Ingram isn’t quite as high as it could have been.