5 prominent former Miami Dolphins still on the NFL FA scrap heap
Brandon Shell has been mentioned as a potential addition with the Buffalo Bills but the Miami Dolphins are still rumored to be interested.
Shell played left tackle and right tackle last season. He was a much better right tackle. The fact he is still unemployed shouldn’t be surprising but it likely won’t last much longer. Shell has the ability to play inside as well and that is a draw for prospective teams.
The fact that Shell has only seen reported interest from Miami and Buffalo is a bit surprising given the lack of quality depth on the market but there are some options that he is competing with. Some have serious injury concerns and others are inconsistent, like Shell at times.
- Taylor Lewan
- Donovan Smith
- George Fant
- Isaiah Wynn
- Billy Turner
- Ja’Wuan James
The tackle market dried up very quickly and as teams try to assess their needs ahead of the draft, most of the current free agents are going to have to wait until after the draft for a new home. For Shell, it should come a little sooner but if there is only two teams involved, it may take a bit longer. At some point though, he should be back on a roster.