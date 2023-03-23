5 prominent former Miami Dolphins still on the NFL FA scrap heap
The Miami Dolphins have a few other notable free agents that have still not found a job. Not likely to return to the Dolphins, they should latch on elsewhere at some point.
Eric Rowe is 30 years old and his best game is behing him but he can still fill in as a needed starter should someone be injured but the days of him being a week to week starter are all but over.
Clayton Fejedelem is still on the right side of 30 but his value has always been on special teams and that is where he will play most of his snaps in 2023. The question is where and given the closeness to the draft, he may not get a look until camps roll around.
Cethan Carter has spent the last two seasons injured. Will he get another shot? So far the TE market has been extremely dry and there are better options out there so he is likely going to wait a while.
John Jenkins is a decent enough backup defensive tackle that can provide solid depth. I would suspect he will be signed sooner rather than later when the market finishes out the top players.
Adam Shaheen missed the entire 2022 season. After being traded to the Texans, a failed physical sent him back to Miami where he was immediately placed on injured reserve. He should get a couple of looks before camps start in late July.