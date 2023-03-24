Five best 2nd Rounders for the Miami Dolphins since 2013
By Scott Fisher
With the Miami Dolphins clearly in win-now mode, 1st round picks have become trade bait for proven veteran players that can help the team do exactly that – win now. This means that picks on days two and three of the NFL Draft have become more of a focus for the team and fans when it comes to adding rookie talent. It also means that the team has to have a high hit-rate when it comes to their draft capital.
The NFL Draft is a passion of mine, and as I’ve done my own research into Chris Grier’s drafting as General Manager since 2016, I’ve discovered some interesting insights. One of those insights is that the Miami Dolphins have had more success on Day two – the money rounds of the draft – than some fans think over the past 10 years.
Before we get into the top five 2nd round picks by the Miami Dolphins over the past ten years, here’s a quick, broad, overview of the team’s tendencies in this round since the 2013 draft.
- 10 picks over that time period
- Zero in 2019 (traded for Josh Rosen)
- Zero in 2022 (traded for Tyreek Hill)
- Two 2nd round picks each in 2020 and 2021
- 6 picks on the defensive side of the ball
- 4 picks on the offensive side of the ball
- 8 players, of the 10, went on to (or will) receive a second contract either with the team or elsewhere. Nice.
So, without further adieu, let’s take a look at the top five over that time period!