Five best 2nd Rounders for the Miami Dolphins since 2013

Scott Fisher
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins is introduced prior to playing the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 24: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Morris Claiborne #21 of the New York Jets breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins on September 24, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 20-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jarvis Landry, WR, LSU

Did you forget about Jarvis Landry? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Fans of the Miami Dolphins will likely forever be fans of Jarvis Landry, even if he did spend less than half of his career thus far with the team. Drafted in the 2nd round, with pick 63, the Miami Dolphins secured their new slot receiver that would go on to have an immediate impact for the team under then-head coach Joe Philbin.

Landy was the 12th wide receiver taken in the 2014 draft, behind guys like Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham, Jr., Brandin Cooks, and DaVante Adams who all remain in the league to this day (OBJ is sure to return this season).

Jarvis Landry would go on to have a strong start to his career with Miami, securing 400 passes for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in 4 seasons. After the 2017 season, Landry received the franchise tag and was traded to the Cleveland Browns just five days later, frustrating Miami fans around the world.

While we may never know the whole story, it sounds like there may have been some issues between him and then-head coach Adam Gase.

Landry has gone on to play five seasons since he left Miami, four with Cleveland before playing last year in New Orleans.

