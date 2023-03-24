Five best 2nd Rounders for the Miami Dolphins since 2013
Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana
For a team that is perpetually looking to improve the offensive line, their best dart throw int he 2nd round over the past ten years on the line came when they selected Robert Hunt with the 39th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Chris Grier gets a lot of criticism for drafting Austin Jackson in the first round that same year but rarely do I see the same level of excitement for snagging Hunt in the 2nd.
Since he was drafted, Robert Hunt has been active for all 50 games and started 45 of them, including every game in 2021 and 2022. While Hunt has largely played right guard as of late, he’s also found success filling in at right tackle, showing that he was everything we hoped he’d be when the team drafted him. In fact, even his PFF score has increased each season since his 2020 rookie season – 66.0 in 2020, 67.4 in 2021, and 73.7 in 2022.
While Hunt has not received a second contract yet, I have full faith that he’s earned himself some meaningful money – hopefully with the Miami Dolphins. Hunt is under contract through the 2023 season and as a second-round pick, the team does not have the 5th-year option available to them. I hope to see him in the aqua and orange for years to come.