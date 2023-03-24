Five best 2nd Rounders for the Miami Dolphins since 2013
Jevon Holland, DB, Oregon
What a great photo that is, right ‘Phins fans? Star safety Jevon Holland, taken in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, tackling QB Mac Jones, the face of the franchise for the New England Patriots. Chefs Kiss.
Since he entered the league as the 36th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jevon Holland has been working to make a name for himself as a future superstar safety in the league. Boy has he done exactly that.
When the national media talks about the team, and its young nucleus, Holland is usually one of the first names listed. Talking about the 2023 Miami Dolphins stud defense? Holland is again at the top of the list. Biggest benefactors of the Vic Fangio defensive scheme in Miami? Holland is the top name. The list goes on and on.
All of it is deserved. Through 33 games played, with 30 starts, Holland has 4 interceptions to go along with 4 sacks, 165 combined tackles, and 8 QB hits. He was also named to the 2021 NFL All-Rookie team, an honor well deserved.
The most incredible thing for Holland is that for as strong as he is already I believe he still hasn’t achieved his ceiling – I mean, it’s only been two seasons. If he truly is the biggest benefactor, or one of them, from the team signing Vic Fangio to coordinate the defense, 2023 could very well include an even bigger step forward for Holland. I have no doubt he’s already earned a second contract and will continue to increase that payout this year.