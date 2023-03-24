Five best 2nd Rounders for the Miami Dolphins since 2013
Xavien Howard, DB, Baylor
This is by far the easiest choice for the number one spot. Xavien Howard, drafted in the 2nd round with the 38th overall pick of the 2016 draft, has gone on to show out as one of the premier corners in the NFL for a sustained period of time.
The 8th defensive back drafted in his own draft class, behind guys like Jalen Ramsey (teammate) and Eli Apple, Howard has gone on to have an incredibly strong career, to say the least.
Across his seven seasons, Howard has 28 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, 2 sacks, and 286 combined tackles. Since 2018, Howard has allowed just 54% of passes to be caught with 24 interceptions during that same time period.
For his career, Howard is:
- A three-time NFL Top 100 player (2019, 2021 and 2022)
- A four-time Pro Bowler (2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022)
- A 2020 First Team All-Pro,
- Two-time interceptions leader (2018 and 2020)
- Three-time AFC Defensive Play of the Week
Yeah, I’d say this pick was a slam dunk.
So, what does this tell us about the 2023 Miami Dolphins draft class?
The key with the NFL Draft is to find value in volume – not leaning just on having luck in the first round but finding great players that can add to your team in the mid to later rounds. Chris Grier has shown, since becoming GM in 2016 and leading the football operations since 2019, that he’ll likely do just that.
With the team’s first selection coming in the 2nd round this year, there’s definitely hope that they’ll come away from day two with a player that can and will contribute for years to come.
