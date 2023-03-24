Miami Dolphins 2023 season will be determined by team health
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins roster is incredibly talented but there are too many players that have significant injury histories and that could derail 2023.
In a perfect world, the Miami Dolphins would be Super Bowl contenders with the roster that Chris Grier has assembled. They would be a deep playoff contender with the coaching staff that Mike McDaniel has assembled. Sadly, injuries could be a problem.
There is an old adage that goes, “injuries are a part of the game and they happen to every team.” That is true and the Dolphins are absolutely no different. Last year, however, they were very much different from the rest of the NFL. The question is why?
A graphic that made its way around Twitter earlier this week indicated that the Dolphins were the most injured team in 2022. The numbers are based on week-to-week injury reports. That would likely exclude early-season IR players.
The Dolphins injury woes last year shouldn’t be surprising. There is a history for many of those players but losing guys like Trill Williams, Byron Jones, and Nik Needham early in the season didn’t help. Those players are typically healthy.
Miami went through plenty of injuries in 2022 for certain and at one point, they were starting their third-string quarterback, which unfortunately we all know about too well.