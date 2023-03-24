Miami Dolphins football is almost back: First practice dates announced
By Brian Miller
The wait for a return of Miami Dolphins football is still a long way away but at least practice sessions are getting closer.
NFL practice sessions have been announced for this off-season and that means, football is right around the corner.
The Dolphins’ first day of practices for the off-season is coming up quickly. April 17th marks the first day that team can conduct sessions and that will be the first day that Miami’s new free agent additions will take the field for the team.
OTA’s will take place in three sessions with the first one coming after the draft on May 22 and May 23rd. Miami will have a session on May 25th, then again on May 30th and 31st, and the last OTA will take place on June 2nd.
Miami’s mandatory minicamp will take place on June 6 through June 8th and then the long off-season begins as players head out on their own once again until the end of July when players report back for the start of training camp.
Training camp dates have not been established yet but fans should expect around seven open practices which seems to be the norm.
There will also be a rookie mini-camp that will take place shortly after the draft in mid-May. Teams can begin these rookie sessions no sooner than May 15th.
All of these practices are non-contact and will be limited in many cases to class work sessions, conditioning and weight room work, and playbook implementation.
For Dolphins fans, it is a sort-of return to football as the team begins ramping back up for the 2023 season.