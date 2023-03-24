Miami Dolphins showing interest in Penn State Brenton Strange
By Brian Miller
At Penn State today, the schools Pro Day was held and the Miami Dolphins were represented well, perhaps to see Brenton Strange.
Strange is a perfectly built tight end that isn’t getting the same upper end props that many others in this year’s class is. He is very good blocking and posted 362 yards on 32 recptions with 5 TDs last year.
Miami was represented at the Pro Day by General Manager, Chris Grier, head coach Mike McDaniel, and offensive coordinator Frank Clark. Could the Dolphins have a lot of interest in replacing former Penn State TE Mike Gesicki with another Penn State TE? Sure is possible.
The Dolphins need to draft a tight end and haven’t shown much interest in free agency so it is starting to line up that the position could be a top priority.
Strange is expected to go in the late 2nd to late 3rd but could slide into the fourth given how deep this year’s class is.
Miami may not be afford to wait if they want him. The Dolphins don’t have a fourth round pick and will not select again until the 6th round after they make their lone 3rd round pick. In total, Miami has four draft picks to work with…for now.
It has been reported on Twitter that some of the Penn State players have been having some fun with head coach Mike McDaniel with some saying that he is “funny” and others pointing out that his presence has been noted around the area.
McDaniel continues to win over the players and that is something Miami has not had in a very long time.