Ranking Miami Dolphins most impactful free agent signings of 2023
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made some moves and one of them a bold one this year in free agency and those moves have many fans thinking of playoffs.
For the most part, the Dolphins opted to keep many of their own free agents retained for another season. Despite them being free agents, we won’t include them on our list. That being said, for some, like Jeff Wilson and Andrew Van Ginkel, fans should expect a bigger impact this year.
The AFC East is suddenly looking like one of the toughest divisions in football. NFL media viewed the AFC West as the division to beat last year but that shifted quickly this year.
We can start a ranking of top free agents with Jalen Ramsey because every other move the Dolphins have made pales in comparison.
Ramsey has said openly that he is already a Hall of Fame player and that might be true, in Miami maybe he gives the eventual voters a reason to put him in on a first-ballot.
Paired with Xavien Howard, the Dolphins secondary could be and should be very good. Ramsey will make Howard’s job easier and vice-versa. His ability to cover and tackle and his ball skills should provide the Dolphins more opportunity for takeaways and dead drives.
Ramsey is this year’s Tyreek Hill.
Here is how we rank this year’s free agency class from last to, well, second since we showed our hand with Ramsey!