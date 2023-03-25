Ranking Miami Dolphins most impactful free agent signings of 2023
The Miami Dolphins needed to fix their offensive line woes and many believed they would try and land a right tackle and a guard. Instead, they bargain shopped.
Dan Feeney can play up and down the offensive line and he appears to be Miami’s replacement for Michael Dieter. In that vane, Feeney is an upgrade because he is better that Dieter but as a standalone signing, he doesn’t fix Miami’s offensive problems.
Feeney is a utility player that will show his value to the team when he needs to replace someone on the field for a few series or a game but again, he doesn’t raise the bar for guard or right tackle.
Miami fans wanted to see at least a ripple in getting Liam Eichenberg or Austin Jackson competition if they couldn’t have a big splash but Feeney is more of an attempt to skip a rock that should have gone further. Again, if his ideal situation is a backup, Miami did well with this signing but if they want him to start, that isn’t a smart move.
One thing you can say about Feeney is his personality fits well in Miami and fans already see his humor.
Overall the Miami Dolphins filled some of their needs with players that will make both side of the ball better but as has been the case for Chris Grier over his career as a general manager, he is hoping that players with injury histories will suddenly no longer have that problem.
If these players work out, the Dolphins will have big decision on some of them next year but for now, there is little risk for a single signing and that is a smart way of revamping parts of the team.