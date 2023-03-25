Ranking Miami Dolphins most impactful free agent signings of 2023
The Miami Dolphins entered the season needing linebacker help and David Long gave them some but they needed more and Malik Reed will give them that.
More interesting that simply signing a rotational pass-rusher is that Reed has played previously under Vic Fangio and had his best career season in Denver in that system.
Naturally, Reed makes a lot of sense as he will be able to help others learn what Fangio will be coaching.
In Miami, Reed won’t be an every down linebacker because that isn’t his game. Miami also has Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips as well as edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah who is coming back from injury. Still, the Dolphins will get plenty of work from Reed throughout the season.
Reed left the Steelers for Miami’s one-year deal. There is no risk for the Dolphins in this move. Last season he gave the Steelers one sack but Miami believes they can get more from him and if he can achieve that, great, if not, there is more value in him, perhaps on special teams as well.
Signing Reed is a low cost no risk average reward that could prove better than average if all goes well.