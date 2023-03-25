Ranking Miami Dolphins most impactful free agent signings of 2023
When the Miami Dolphins entered the 2023 off-season following their loss to the Bills in the playoffs, the big questions were about who would back up Tua Tagovailoa.
In the lead up to free agency, many fans and media speculated on who would be behind Tua on the roster. Would Miami leave the backup job to Skylar Thompson? Draft another quarterback to challenge Thompson or would they sign someone like Andy Dalton, Carson Wentz, Gardner Minshew or someone else?
Miami opted to sign someone else, Mike White.
White, another south Florida son, returns to the Dolphins after having played for the Jets. White has shown a lot of upside in his time in the NFL but there are also areas that need work and if White was the end all answer, other teams would have been offering a lot more.
In Miami, White gets a two-year deal worth up to $16 million based on playing time and heavy incentives. There is a lot to like about White and should he have to replace Tua in 2023, he should be able to keep the offense moving and competitive. He has good arm strength and vision and has playing experience both off the bench and starting.
White is often overlooked as a value signing but many believe that he could be one of the better additions this year to the roster. Dolphins fans will be thrilled to not learn if that is true or not though.