Ranking Miami Dolphins most impactful free agent signings of 2023
Did the Miami Dolphins have a great off-season in free agency if one of the top players is a punter? Of course.
The Dolphins needed a punter after a one-year go around with Thomas Morstead. Morstead was a fan favorite because of his consistency but for whatever reason, the Dolphins opted to move on and Morstead signed with the Jets for a 2nd stint.
The Dolphins signed Jake Bailey, an All-Pro two years ago, while with the Patriots. Bailey missed time last year with a back injury that led to him being in Bill Belichicks doghouse. He signed a big contract extension prior to the 2022 season but Belichick opted to suspend him at the end of the year and that voided his guarantees.
Bailey’s agent filed a grievance over the issue but the Dolphins seem to be the beneficiaries.
When he is healthy, Bailey is a top punter in the league and if he stays healthy, the Dolphins will have added a top punter. Bailey is the third punter for the Dolphins over the last three years so it is no surprise that Miami’s special teams have consistently ranked in the lower end of the league.
With the addition of Berrios and Bailey, it is looking like the only excuse left for Danny Crossman is Jason Sanders.