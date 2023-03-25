Ranking Miami Dolphins most impactful free agent signings of 2023
Many believed that the Miami Dolphins would make a big splash at the tight end position but instead, they opted for consistency in Eric Saubert.
There was no Dalton Schultz, no re-signing Mike Gesicki, and no pursuit of other free agent tight ends that fans were clamoring for but the Dolphins still got a guy that has yet to peak and is consistent.
Miami will be the tight ends fifth team. He has been in the NFL for seven seasons. Miami fans should expect to see Saubert used in similarly to Durham Smythe who will enter the season as the number one tight end.
Mike McDaniel’s offense doesn’t need a top tight end to work. In San Francisco, the 49ers used George Kittle a lot but he is a different talent. In Miami, McDaniel needs the tight end to be a capable blocker who will help in run blocking. Smythe is more of a blocking TE and Saubert is as well but like Smythe, Saubert has the ability to get downfield and create space when he needs to.
His pass-catching ability is good enough but Miami fans are not going to see circus catches like they did with Gesicki but they should see a more consistent offense when Saubert is on the field and that is more important in this offense.