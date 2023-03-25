Ranking Miami Dolphins most impactful free agent signings of 2023
If the Miami Dolphins had any holes at wide receiver you wouldn’t know it but Braxton Berrios could make an impact in Miami.
Braxton Berrios may never get the chance to play for another NFL team and that would be perfectly fine with the local south Florida product.
Berrios will make his early living in the return game where he excelled in New York but his real value may not be seen until he fits into the offense.
Overlooked, when he signed, as a special teams piece, Berrios should become the Dolphins top slot receiver. Under the coaching of Wes Welker, Berrios should get more opportunity to impact the passing game.
Berrios is on a one-year deal in 2023, something that many free agents found during the early days of free agency. Chances are, however, this deal will get extended if Mike McDaniel finds a way to use him and he develops.
River Cracraft will be the primary competition for Berrios and with Trent Sherfield leaving for the Bills, the slot job is wide-open. If there is one thing that stands out with Berrios it would be his vision of the field. As a return specialist, Berrios sees the holes and can hit them quickly. It will be fun to see if he can do that in the passing game as well.