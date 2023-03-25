Ranking Miami Dolphins most impactful free agent signings of 2023
The Miami Dolphins addressed the defensive side of the ball considerably in free agency and two players stand out, almost evenly.
DeShon Elliot is a physical safety that will allow Vic Fangio to play a two-safety deep defense and then roam Brandon Jones or Elliot depending on who stays deep with Jevon Holland. Elliot is a powerful player who can tackle and hit.
For Elliot, he will be playing on a one-year deal. He has had injury problems over the last three years and while he has starting experience, staying on the field is the demon he has to battle. If Elliot can stay healthy, the Dolphins secondary is going to be that much stronger.
David Long, Jr. is another talented and physical defensive player. Like Elliot, however, Long has an injury history stigma that he will need to overcome as well.
Long became the Dolphins only big signing at a position of need. Instead of trying to upgrade the unit, Miami will roll with Jerome Baker again in the middle alongside Long.
Long’s biggest attribute is his quick thinking and ability to not only recognize the run but make plays to stop them. His two-year deal gives the Dolphins time to get him involved and if he continues to build off his solid 2022 season, he could get a new deal, if he can stay healthy.