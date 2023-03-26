The Miami Dolphins over/under win total is set for the upcoming season
The Miami Dolphins posted a record of 9-8 last year and made their first playoff appearance since 2016. That was with Tua Tagovailoa only playing 13 games.
The Dolphins have had a solid free agency so far and will look to add more when the NFL Draft comes around.
Based off of how they looked last year, plus the addition of Jalen Ramsey I was expecting the Dolphins to have a decently high over/under win total. They do not.
Draft Kings has set the Dolphins over/under win total at 9.5.
It feels disrespectful.
The Dolphins have an incredible amount of talent on both sides of the ball. Mike McDaniel proved his ability to coach last year, and Vic Fangio is one of the best defensive coordinators in football.
There should not be any questions about the coaching or the players on this Dolphins team.
I can tell you right now that I have already taken the over on this, but I am going to try and explain why the number is set at 9.5.
Tua’s health is a major question mark. Dolphins’ fans have heard it all offseason long. Really, they have heard it since he went down against the Green Bay Packers in December.
In regard to players and coaches that is the only question mark the Dolphins have.
Ultimately though, the number is low because of the division the Dolphins play in. The AFC East is going to be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL when the New York Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers.
The Dolphins will have to play Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice, Bill Bellichick and the New England Patriots twice, and the Jets with Rodgers twice.
Those are just the divisional games. Checkout the list of non-divisional games they have to play this year.
At home they have to play the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and the Carolina Panthers.
On the road they have to play the Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philidelphia Eagles, and the Baltimore Ravens.
With that schedule the Dolphins are set to play eight games against teams who made the playoffs last year.
The Jets will be better, they did not make the playoffs. The Raiders could be better with the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo. The Broncos should be better with Sean Payton being to be the new head coach.
This is without a doubt amongst one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.
That is why the line is at 9.5. I understand it, but I still like the Dolphins chances of hitting the over.