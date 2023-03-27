Draft prospects Miami Dolphins lost because of forfeited first round pick
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost their first-round draft pick this year because they tampered with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. It was a costly mistake.
For Stephen Ross, fines are not big deal. He can handle the monetary suffering without much worry. It is for that reason the NFL hands out penalties that include draft pick forfeiture. The Dolphins lost their own first-round pick this year which would have been selection number 21. They will give up a 3rd round pick next season.
For Ross, his involvement with the Tom Brady tampering wasn’t completely on him. That was Bruce Beal but Ross was involved with Payton. Regardless, it doesn’t matter who did what and who tried to lure who, the damage was done and this year, Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are paying the price for it all.
The Dolphins, who traded the only remaining first-round draft pick to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb, will enter this draft with only 4 draft picks total. A 2nd round pick, a 3rd round pick, a 6th round pick, and a 7th. It will be a quiet weekend for Dolphins fans and they are not likely going to be able to do much to get more.
With the draft a month away now, Miami will have to prepare to fill their remaining holes with undrafted rookies, cast-off unsigned free agents, and the four draft picks they have. But they could have filled one of those holes with a pick at 21 overall. Here is a look at who they could have drafted. Why? Because why not!