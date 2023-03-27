Draft prospects Miami Dolphins lost because of forfeited first round pick
The Miami Dolphins could have filled a need at running back but there is no guarantee Robinson would fall.
There was a time that running backs were drafted high in the draft. In 2018, Saquon Barkley was taken 2nd overall. Since then, RBs are not a hot property in round one. 2019 saw Josh Jacobs taken at 24. In 2020, Clyde Edwdards-Helaire was taken at 32. 2021 saw Najee Harris taken at 24 and Travis Etienne taken at 25. Last season, no RBs went in round one.
This year, that will change when Texas running back Bijan Robinson hears his name called. Robinson continues to climb the draft boards. At the start of draft season, pre-combine, Robinson was considered an early 2nd round pick or a late first but now, he is expected to be drafted somewhere from the mid-teens to the mid-20s and that could change as well.
Had the Miami Dolphins stayed put at 21, they could be in position to take the top running back in this years draft class. Robinson is a game-changing runner who would be a top 5 draft pick if this were five years ago.
With so many teams needing QB at the top of the draft and the other teams not entirely in need of a runner, Miami could have potentially been sitting in a good spot. Of course we have to assume that Chris Grier would buck his trend of not putting a priority on running backs.