Draft prospects Miami Dolphins lost because of forfeited first round pick
The Miami Dolphins also have a big hole along the offensive line as well but what would they get at 21 if they stayed put?
According to many mock drafts around the NFL, the Dolphins would have some good options to choose from at 21. One of their biggest issues is along the interior. Miami could kick Robert Hunt to right tackle to compete with Austin Jackson or they could slide Liam Eichenberg to RT where he is more of a natural fit. In both scenarios, guard would become a priority.
At 21, the Dolphins could have drafted O’Cyrus Torrence, one of the top rated guards in this years class. The Florida Gator is an incredible athlete given his size and he moves well. Miami needs bulldozer lineman and Torrence is that kind of player.
Another option could be to leave the players where they are at and get someone to compete directly with Jackson who will not likely be back in 2024 unless he has a great season in 2023. Jaelyn Duncan is a right tackle that not only fills a hole but also has the right first name for Chris Grier.
The Maryland product was a team captain for the Terps and is a natural at the position.