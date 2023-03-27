Draft prospects Miami Dolphins lost because of forfeited first round pick
While the Miami Dolphins haven’t seemed too interested in fixing their tight end position, they would have had their choice of this year’s class.
Darnell Washington is the climbing tight end that many think will ascend into the middle of the first-round while others think he will remain in the 2nd.
It will be interesting to see if NFL teams believe this year’s TE class is worthy of a first round selection given how deeply talented this year’s class is. Teams needing TE could pass on a first-round talent and get a player in round two that isn’t too far off from the player they pass on.
Miami wouldn’t likely use a first round pick on a tight end and honestly, drafting another position of need would allow Miami to follow the 2nd round script. Pass on a TE in round one and take the best one in round two or even round three.
If they wanted to draft a TE in round one, they would almost certainly have their choices of picks.
- Michael Mayer – top rated TE from Notre Dame.
- Dalton Kincaid – top rated TE from Utah – more of a Mike Gesicki type
Chris Grier doesn’t seem to view TE as importantly as he did when he drafted both Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe in the same year. He then drafted Hunter Long in the 3rd round in 2021. With Mike McDaniel’s offense using the TE differently, it will be interesting to see what priority is put on the position in the draft. Chances are, even if Miami had the 21st pick in the draft, it wouldn’t be used on the position.