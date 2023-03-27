Draft prospects Miami Dolphins lost because of forfeited first round pick
The Miami Dolphins don’t need a defensive tackle this year but they will in 2024 and this year they could have solved that problem.
Myles Murphy is a physical defensive lineman that can play inside or off the edge. Clemson had delivered very good defensive players the last few years and Murphy is one of those types. He would join Christian Wilkins up front giving Miami two Clemson standouts.
Miami is in this position because all three of their top DTs are free agents after the 2023 season. Miami is likely to lose one if not two of Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, or Wilkins. At 21, the Dolphins would put themselves in a good position to not be forced to sign all three or to wait out the draft with the hopes of finding a replacement.
Miami could also go with Calijah Kancey out of Pittsburgh but Kancey may be a reach at 21 given how much more he needs to develop to make an impact at the next level.
While inside linebacker should be another priority for the Dolphins, drafting one at 21 doesn’t make a lot of sense. The truth is this, if Grier viewed the 21 slot as a place that didn’t provide a lot of value, he could have traded the pick, gained a couple of more selections and dropped towards the botton of round one where he could have addressed linebacker or one of the positions above.
Finally, the reality of all of this is simple. Miami doesn’t have a 1st round draft pick and they won’t have one unless they somehow pull off a big trade to make it happen.
The loss of a first-round pick won’t cripple the Dolphins for the next couple of years but it does hurt the process of building the franchise especially when the team is getting so much better.
Without the first-round draft pick, Miami will have to decide which position in most needed that they can take in round two and round three and then wait it out until rounds six and seven.