Miami Dolphins NFL Draft hats from New Era available now
Looking for the perfect accessory to show your love for the Miami Dolphins during the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft? Look no further than the newly released New Era 2023 NFL Draft hats!
It’s worth noting that the New Era 2023 NFL Draft hats aren’t just any ordinary hats. These are the very same hats that the newly drafted rookies will wear on stage as they celebrate being drafted by their new NFL teams.
That means you’ll be wearing the same style of hat as the future stars of the NFL.
These stylish and comfortable hats are the perfect way to show your team spirit and support during one of the biggest events of the NFL season.
These hats also come in a range of styles, so you can find the perfect match for you. The 39THIRTY flex, 9FORTY adjustable, 59FIFTY fitted and 9FIFTY snapback are all available.
With so many options to choose from, you can easily find the perfect hat to match your personal style and show your support for your team.
Above is the on-stage version, which is New Era’s iconic 59FIFTY fitted design. But like we mentioned, there’s a style for everyone (my favorite is the 39THIRTY).
Don’t wait. Order your hat today and watch the newest member of team be introduced during the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.
Or, if autographed memorabilia is more your thing, then check out this signed and inscribed 8×10 photo of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. Currently on sale for just $105!
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.