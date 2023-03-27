The Ravens should be calling Miami Dolphins about Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don’t want to trade Tua Tagovailoa and there have been no reports, real ones, that they would consider it but the Ravens should ask.
No, this is not a Tua Tagovailoa bashing article but instead quite the contrary. The Ravens and the representative for Lamar Jackson, himself, are at odds over the contract and Jackson announced today on social media that he requested a trade way back on March 2nd. That hasn’t obviously led to a deal.
Naturally, this has the Tua haters in an uproar begging for Miami to trade for Jackson but it should be the other way around. The Ravens should be trying to trade for Tua.
The Ravens would get the opportunity to match any offer that Jackson gets because they tagged him with the non-exclusive Franchise Tag. If another team wants to make a deal with Jackson, the Ravens can match it or let him walk and receive two first-round draft picks.
But why would they want Jackson back at this point? He is becoming a distraction for the team and is going to be very costly to retain. The Ravens can play hardball all they want and try to force the issue but maybe they should call the Dolphins and try and pry Tua Tagovailoa away in a deal for Jackson.
At one time there was reported interest from the Dolphins. Tua wouldn’t necessarily be an upgrade for the Ravens but he wouldn’t be a downgrade either. Not at all. The Ravens like to run the ball more than they are a deep-threat passing team. Tua can play that game perfectly and when they do want to go deep, Tua showed that he can make those throws.
Honestly, Tua fits in perfectly with the Ravens’ offense, maybe more than Jackson and he doesn’t come with the apparent ego that Jackson has, and he would be a heckuva lot cheaper.
Yes, there are concerns about Tua’s health and the head injuries but there are also health concerns for Jackson as well.
Is Jackson more valuable in a trade that would include Tua? I don’t think so. Jackson hasn’t won anything other than a league MVP. He has won 1 playoff game out of four.
The bigger question I would have is why is there so much talk from fans about trading Tua for Jackson. I would have to view this trade as more beneficial for the Ravens than for the Dolphins. There is a lot to like about Jackson but if you can’t give him $200 million or so guaranteed then why would you want the headache?
The reality is Tua has a lot still to prove but Jackson does as well and frankly, I might want to run with the kid a little longer to see what I have because last year, he was pretty damn good when he was on the field and both Tua and Jackson missed considerable time last year.
Still, if I’m the Ravens’ front office, I might be trying to rid myself of the Jackson headache, and getting Tua on the roster isn’t a bad exchange…at least for the Ravens.
Now, if I’m Chris Grier..I might pick up the phone to politely decline.