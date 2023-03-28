Dolphins climb into top 10 in post-free agency power rankings
By Robert Burns
It seems the first few weeks of free agency were all that the Miami Dolphins needed to close the gap in the AFC East, at least according to ESPN‘s latest NFL Power Rankings.
The Dolphins leapfrogged up the top ten, landing at number 6. That’s a two-position increase from the outlet’s previous “Way-too-early ranking’ when the team was considered #8.
Defending division champs, the Buffalo Bills, remained steady at five on the list. The Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers, and Eagles round out the top of the list.
According to the ESPN post free agency power rankings, the Dolphins’ top under-the-radar move was signing backup quarterback and south Florida native Mike White.
"Tua Tagovailoa is their starter and, when he’s healthy, is one of the more effective passers in the NFL. But in a worst-case scenario, if Tagovailoa is forced to miss an extended period of time, Miami signed a quarterback who can keep the ship afloat and then some."
Miami has made several critical moves since the legal free agency period started, including trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and resigning their entire running back group from 2022. Signings like linebacker David Long Jr. prove this Dolphins regime is going all in for a Super Bowl run. Analysis throughout the league agrees Miami is closing the gap on a Bills team that narrowly defeated them in last season’s Wild Card playoff round.
The Jets, who have yet to trade for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, came in at #16 on Monday’s list.