NFL changes rules including making cutdown day a one-day event
By Brian Miller
The NFL is going to change again in a few ways as owners have voted to change some of their rules and one might make a huge difference.
Owners voted on several measures today but none will have as big an impact as the one they passed making all roster cuts from training camp a one-day event.
In the past, teams would reduce their rosters in a staggered series of releases but under this new rule, rosters will reduce from 90 to 53 in a single day, should teams not get a jumpstart early.
Why is this important? There are good and bad to take away here. The good includes the fact that fringe players will not get extra time to showcase what they can do in preseason work and thus draw a little extra money in the process.
The bad of this is that players getting released in a staggered tier have a chance to lock on with another team during preseason or get a good idea of where they might land. On the other hand, players will still get a chance to re-sign to the practice squad.
In this case, the one cut date is good for both the team and the players, enough that the bad shouldn’t be factored in.
Other notable changes include one that really is being hyped on Twitter but isn’t really all that important considering the talk it is generating.
The league has approved “0” to be worn by players. So there you have it. Earth-shattering we know but apparently, everyone seems to be hyped about it.
- Launching is now going to be leaving one or both feet. In other words, more penalties.
- Tripping is now a personal foul
- Players waived on Friday or Saturday of a game week will wait until Monday to clear waivers.
- OL’s, DLs, TEs, RBs, LBs will all have to wear Guardian caps for all contact practices regardless of camp or in season.
Overall, 15 total proposals were made and accepted but the rest are considerably minor at best.
What didn’t get approved is drawing a lot of ire from fans as well, however.
- No replay for roughing the passer
- No changes to the onside kick rules although it is being reported the league wants to increase the success rate…good luck with that.
- No emergency 3rd quarterback call-up in case of injury
The latter of these three is actually quite ridiculous. Teams need to have the option to stay competitive should their starting quarterback and backup go down.