Where does Tua Tagovailoa rank amongst other NFL quarterbacks?
The NFL season is quickly approaching, and every year a team is greatly impacted by the most important position on the field but where does Tua Tagovailoa rank among them?
Quarterback.
Everyone knows that if you have a great quarterback you have great chances to win the Super Bowl. The opposite is true. If you have a bad quarterback you have no chances at winning the Super Bowl.
So every year when you go into a new season it is important to know where your quarterback sits in comparison to the other quarterbacks in the NFL.
Where does Tua Tagovailoa sit?
I believe he sits in the upper middle. He is a third-tier quarterback in my book. Now, before you get upset and click off my article please take the time to look at my tiers. I think you will find them rather reasonable.
Thanos:
Patrick Mahomes is the only player in the Thanos Tier. He is the best and most powerful among all of the quarterbacks in the NFL.
I am convinced that you could pull random people from the crowd every game to play wide receiver and running back, and Mahomes would find a way to win.
No one can deny that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league. It does not matter the system or position of players around him he finds a way to get it done.
There is a reason why Tyreek Hill left Kansas City and the Chiefs’ offense got better. That reason is Patrick Mahomes.
The Other Superstars:
These are the other quarterbacks who come to mind when you say the word superstar.
Aaron Rodgers, Russel Wilson, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. All five of these players have undeniable talent. All six of these players consistently play at a high level.
If one of these players are your quarterback, then you can go into every year saying, “We can make a run at the Super Bowl because we have (insert name here).
That is how good all six of those players are. They also have a specific intangible that separates them physically from everyone else.
Rodgers, Allen, and Herbert have the arm strength.
Jackson has the speed and explosiveness.
Burrow has the toughness and accuracy.
Wilson has the deep ball and maneuverability.
They all have a specific trait that you can point at and say, “That is what makes them great.”
Consistent starters/I want to see more:
Let us start with the consistent starters. Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Geno Smith, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford, and Derek Carr make up this tier.
If one of these players is your quarterback then you are comfortable. you know that you are going to have a consistent play at the quarterback position all year long.
You also know that you need to have a good coach and weapons around your quarterback to get the most out of them.
Obviously, all quarterbacks need weapons, but these need them a little more than the quarterbacks in tier one and tier two.
Dak Prescott needs Ceedee Lamb, Kyler Murray needs Deandre Hopkins, Kirk Cousins needs Justin Jefferson, so on and so forth.
For the rest of this tier, you have players who could move up. These players could move into the superstar tier, and this is where Tua resides.
Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones, Tua, and Justin Fields make up the rest of tier three.
We saw Trevor Lawrence lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs last year. Tua went 8-5 in his 13 starts and led the Dolphins to the playoffs. Daniel Jones led the New York Giants to the playoffs. Fields showed his running ability.
All four of these quarterbacks showed something to build off of. Lawrence showed why he should have been the number one pick with the arm strength, running ability, and ball placement skills. Of the four quarterbacks listed, he is the best one.
Daniel Jones finally was given a good coach and he had a really good year. Now he has a legit number-one receiving threat in Darren Waller. He can improve and possibly win that division.
Tua was finally supported, and look at what he did. He was a legit MVP candidate for a while before the injuries. If he can stay healthy and play at that same level it is going to be hard to not put him in that superstar tier.
He has to stay healthy though. That is the number one thing for him this year. Do not take unnecessary hits, and slide when you scramble. He has to stay on the field. If he does not do that then he can not be a superstar.
Finally, Fields has to show that he can throw the ball. His running abilities were obvious last year. If he can be an above-average thrower of the football he will quickly become one of the most dangerous players in the NFL.
Now that you have seen my tiers, are you still upset at where I have Tua? Superstars are consistent. We have seen one good year from Tua. You have to have more than one good year to be mentioned with the superstars at the quarterback position.
This is a big year for Tua. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and prove himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.