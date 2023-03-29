The 31 million reasons the Miami Dolphins won’t trade for Lamar Jackson
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not going to trade for Lamar Jackson despite so many who still believe that they will. There is more than just Tua in this mess.
Miami has a bigger reason, 31 million reasons actually. As in 31 million dollars. That is what Miami would have to trim from their current roster in order to make a deal for Jackson. Could they do it? Absolutely! In the process, they would likely gut chunks of the roster that they need to compete.
The information comes from Spotrac.com which listed what certain teams would need to clear out to make the deal.
Miami sits with the highest amount of money needing to be cleared.
The Dolphins are followed by the following.
- Commanders $30 million
- 49ers $28 million
- Titans $24 million
- Patriots $20 million
- Colts $12 million
- Falcons $11 million
Hopefully, the number of dollars it would take for Miami to acquire Jackson can finally put all this to rest…o.k. I laughed just writing it because there is no way this goes away until Jackson is finally traded to another team or re-signs with the Ravens. Then “the negatives” will turn to how Miami missed out on a great opportunity.
Truth be told, the fact this is still coming up in social media conversations is beyond me. I’m sure that Spotrac wasn’t trying to drum up controversy but the inclusion of the Dolphins isn’t going to make the Tuanons happy.
Someday, maybe, Tua will take the field and just put a clamp on the disrespect but until he does, this isn’t going to drift away and honestly, I’m not sure that social media wants it to go away.
On the other hand, the fact New England doesn’t have a massive amount to clear, they could potentially get involved but it would be very much out of Belichick’s character for them to make a move on a QB.