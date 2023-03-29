McDaniel: Progress being made in Christian Wilkins extension talks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are working on an extension for defensive lineman and leader Christian Wilkins according to Mike McDaniel.
McDaniel was asked in Arizona at the owner’s meetings if progress was being made at all on the Wilkins’ front. According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, McDaniel said that negotiations are underway and ongoing and that Wilkins is considered a priority.
Constant conversations are a good thing and considering that the Dolphins don’t need to free up money immediately, they have wiggle room to work out a deal that is both highly lucrative for Wilkins and a good contract that will not cripple the team.
Miami has made a lot of moves that have pushed money into future years. Restructures to Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Terron Armstead put Miami in a good position this year but 2024 could be tighter than they would like.
As for Wilkins, a new deal would keep the DT in Miami for the next four years or so and it would be smart to get him under a new contract now rather than later. Miami owes Wilkins $10 million in guaranteed money this year on the 5th year option.
Next year, Miami will have Zach Sieler, Wilkins, and Raekwon Davis heading toward free agency. Getting Wilkins now will give Miami the opportunity to work out deals with the other two this year.
Nothing is imminent and nothing is obviously done yet but at least we now know the two sides are talking and that is the start both sides need.