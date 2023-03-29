Tyreek Hill thinks Jaylen Waddle should wear the number “zero”
By Brian Miller
The NFL approved a new rule that allows players to wear the number “0”. Today, Tyreek Hill said that Jaylen Waddle should wear it for Miami.
Throughout the history of the Miami Dolphins, no players have worn even “00” so it would be a first but Hill isn’t saying that Waddle should be Miami’s first because it is significant and historic. He wants him to wear it for an entirely different reason!
So there it is. Tyreek Hill wants Waddle to wear the number to be recognized for apparently being a horrible Madden player, at least against Hill.
If I am the Miami Dolphins front office, there is a massive opportunity here. The Dolphins’ social media group should get with the front office and have a Hill vs. Waddle Madden game broadcast live on the Dolphins’ home page.
The epic event would likely draw in plenty of Miami Dolphins fans who would love to see the banter between the two or if nothing else, to hear Hill smack talk the junior wide receiver.
Hill and Waddle were one of the best, sorry, the best, wide receiver tandem in the NFL last year and it looks as though they have a great relationship. At least enough to warrant a shot taken on social media.
In other news, Mike McDaniel has stated that both Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg need more time in his offensive system before the team can make a determination on replacing them. This was in response to being asked specifically about the two linemen.