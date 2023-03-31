Miami Dolphins trading Cedrick Wilson would be a coup by Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins apparently are open to trading wide receiver Cedrick Wilson but I wouldn’t get too excited over the prospect of it actually happening.
Barry Jackson mentioned that the Dolphins are “open” to trading Wilson but that is a vague notion as the Dolphins should be open to trading him. The addition of Braxton Berrios and the emergence of Erik Ezukanma makes Wilson expendable.
Unfortuntely being open to trading him isn’t easy. Miami gave him a contract that will pay the receiver $8 million this year. That’s a big chunk of change for a team to take on while also giving up a draft pick. Jackson says that while the Dolphins would be interested, they are not likely going to release him because the savings is minimal compared to the financial dead money hit.
Jacskon’s article can be found here, behind a paywall so to hear more about what he said, please subscribe.
While Jackson doesn’t go into details about any potential deal, it is worth noting that a trade doesn’t have to be on draft night or a month after. Wilson could be traded in training camp and the financial hit would be less.
Miami should want to move on because they simply don’t need him on the offense. Miami has a capable receiver in River Cracraft to fill in, Berrios who should see more time on offense with Miami, Ezukanma, and of course Hill and Waddle.
The contract handed to Wilson wasn’t a good one but it was made far worse by his involvement, or lackthereof last season.
If the Dolphins need cap room, they could ask him to take a paycut or retructure accordingly to reduce his hit but moving a big chunk of change into future years of the deal isn’t smart and Wilson shouldn’t willingly take a paycut.