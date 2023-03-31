This would be a nice weekend for Miami to sign Christian Wilkins long term
By Matt Serniak
I’m just saying this weekend would be a perfect weekend for the Miami Dolphins to sign Christian Wilkins to a long-term contract making him a Dolphin for many years to come.
Next week or weekend would also be good times for Christian Wilkins to be cemented as a cornerstone of the team. No doubt about that. But I just feel like there is no time like the present and that signing Wilkins today, tomorrow, or even Sunday would be fantastic.
Especially with the NFL draft coming up in a few weeks, it be nice knowing that Christian Wilkins is, firmly, in the plans for now and in the future.
We saw last year that Christian Wilkins, once again, raised his game, and was one of the best players not just on defense but the entire team and that’s saying something when you have so many recent all-pros on the team. The guy puts in the work, produces on the field, and seems like one of the genuine leaders on the team.
His personality and the way he carries himself on the field is one that puts a smile on my and many others’ faces. The guy seems like he is having the most fun out of anyone every week. Sure, I’d rather him stop jumping on his own players when they do something great but everything is a work in progress.
There were games, last year, where Wilkins singlehandedly kept the Dolphins in games. The Chargers game sticks out to me. Wilkins was slashing through the offensive line adamantium through regular steel busting up play after play.
Wilkins was a big TFL guy for sure. He tied for 9th in the league with 16. It felt like he made more but I guess tied for 9th isn’t too shabby.
I don’t know exactly what kind of money Wilkins will command. I expect it to be a pretty nice-sized contract. I also can’t predict if the Dolphins are going to wait until the Byron Jones money comes in on June 1st to get the deal done either.
I do know that Mike McDaniel said recently that signing Christian Wilkins to a long-term deal is something they are having “constant conversations” about. I feel like if he’s saying that out loud then it means that a deal will eventually happen. That is what I’m going to tell myself because I really want this deal to get done. Maybe they already told Wilkins it’s going to happen. Who knows?
What I do know is that this defense needs Christian Wilkins in the middle of the defensive line blowing runs up. I’m sure Vic Fangio has some creative ideas too unless Wilkins even more than we saw last year.
Hopefully, the long-term extension for Christian Wilkins happens this weekend and we can all enjoy that along with baseball just starting coupled with the Final 4 on Saturday. That be a great weekend. Enjoy it.
