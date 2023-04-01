3 running backs I’d love to see the Miami Dolphins end up drafting
The Miami Dolphins are all about playmakers. Tyjae Spears does that all day long.
Did I watch a lot of Tulane football? Not exactly. Could I keep my eyes off Tyjae Spears when he singlehandedly beat USC in the Cotton Bowl? No, no I couldn’t.
This kid was as electric as anyone I’ve seen in a while. And the thing was, USC knew he was going to get the ball and it didn’t matter. Tyjae Spears made play after play and willed his Tulane team, who were down 15 points with like 3 minutes left to their first bowl game victory in decades. It was so much fun to watch.
Is it good protocol to draft a guy based on one game? No, it isn’t. Good thing Tyjae Spears played the rest of the year am I right?
He’s smaller than Charbonnet. He came in at 5’10 201LBS. So, that means he isn’t the roadgrader back that I sort of prefer at the moment. But as I said, the guy makes plays. He makes plays by being a guy that is tough to bring down.
Here are some stats that back up the idea that even at his dimensions, Tyjae Spears isn’t a go-down with an arm tackle kind of guy.
Give me all of that. Give me the guys who are elusive that can take a hit and will themselves to stay vertical.
Currently from what I can see, Tyjae Spears is going in that 5thish round and his stock also appears to be rising. This may be another guy that is off the board for the Dolphins unless they make a move to get into the 4th round. Man, I just love how this guy plays football. I want him.