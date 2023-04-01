3 running backs I’d love to see the Miami Dolphins end up drafting
McIntosh is the kind of consistent player the Miami Dolphins need to round out the backfield.
I would label Kenny McIntosh as a jack-of-all-trades master of none kind of running back. He isn’t going to blow you away with speed and he isn’t going to stiff-arm guys into other dimensions like Derrick Henry.
What Kenny McIntosh is going to do is not go away., He’s always going to be there doing the work that you don’t talk about at parties. Stuff like pass protecting, keeping drives alive with unexpected catches, and understanding how to use his blockers to set up runs. That’s the kind of stuff you get with Kenny McIntosh.
In fact, McIntosh takes a lot of pride in protecting the QB, something the Miami Dolphins need more of.
I love how he said being a -down back. That helps a Mike McDaniel offense because it means that if you are a 3-down back then the defense doesn’t automatically know if it’s going to be a run or pass. McDaniel thrives on theatricality and deception and being able to do whatever you want whenever you want and the defense has to honor it is big for Miami.
Also, let’s not act like being a running back in the SEC and doing well at it isn’t anything. McIntosh, routinely, went up the best players in the country and he succeeded often. It’s not the only thing that matters, but it does matter.
I think McIntosh would be a great depth piece to draft on day 3 and could even help this year. A guy like McIntosh, I would think, would really benefit the Dolphins next year when the running back room really starts losing players. And who knows, maybe he would find himself getting touches this year if he was drafted.
