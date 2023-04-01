Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a big splash in free agency and some pretty decent-sized ripples as well but did they do enough to win it all in 2023?
Free agency is far from over but the flurry of the start is in the rearview mirror. Teams are focusing on the draft, then undrafted signings, mini-camps, OTAs, and then training camp. Somewhere in between it all, more players will come and some will go.
The season won’t start until September unless, of course, you believe the season starts the day that Zach Thomas finally gets his Gold Jacket wrapped over his shoulders! (I’m referring to the start of pre-season here).
This year, the Dolphins will play 9 home games and 8 road games thanks to the alternating odd game schedules.
NFL fans and Dolphins fans won’t know the schedule until later. In previous seasons the schedule would release just prior to the draft. In the last two seasons, fans had to wait until mid-May, and seeing how the league likes to make everything an event, my guess would be another May reveal is ahead this year.
With FA over and the draft just around the corner, here is a pre-draft 2023 Miami Dolphins record prediction. We will readdress this after the scheduled release to see what may or may not change once we know where and when Miami will be playing