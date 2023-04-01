Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions
The Miami Dolphins will once again split with the Buffalo Bills making the final stretch a big push for the AFC East division championship.
The Bills and Dolphins rivalry is starting to come alive again and those who were watching Dolphins football during the Dan Marino vs. Jim Kelly era will know how frustrating it all was. Now, after decades of Patriot dominance, the Bills and Dolphins are the teams that are most relevant in the East.
Miami @ Buffalo
After last season, I would bet the NFL does the Bills a big favor and keeps them out of South Florida early in the season. Too much complaining from the Bills and the media to allow Buffalo to melt in the Florida heat. Miami instead takes a trip north to Orchard Park early in the season.
This is not a bad thing and Bills fans will complain about Miami getting 60-degree weather instead of a snow-fest winter storm thus taking away the Bills’ home-field advantage.
Honestly, “IF” this happens, I think the Dolphins win in Buffalo and I think they will win at home as well making that split of the series a sweep for Miami.
Buffalo @ Miami
If it is early in the season, the Bills can’t win in the heat. If it is late in the season, the Bills can’t win in the heat. The best Buffalo can hope for in Miami is a primetime night game, late in the year when they only have to deal with humidity and not direct sunlight.
Because it is Buffalo and the two teams are so much closer in terms of talent right now, I’m saying they sweep but there is a path for Miami to sweep it.
Dolphins Record: 1-1