Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions
The Miami Dolphins may be on the same level as the Bills but the New York Jets are becoming a quiet powerhouse in the East.
While we still don’t know the status of Aaron Rodgers, we do know that the Jets will return with their number 4 ranked defense almost entirely intact. Adding Rodgers to go with the other pieces the Jets added this off-season would make them a contender for the AFC East.
Miami Dolphins @ New York
The Dolphins tend to play pretty well in New Jersey at the Meadowlands. Last year was far more about not having Tua Tagovailoa and losing Teddy Bridgewater on the first offensive play. Still, the Dolphins kept it close.
While I think this game will be close, I do think that the Jets are much better than last year but if Tua is healthy, this game should sway to the Dolphins advantage and while Aaron Rodgers is elite, he may not be enough to win against another very solid defense
New York beats Miami but by no more than a field goal
New York @ Miami
The Dolphins are tough to beat at home these days and that shouldn’t change this year. All things being equal, I think Miami has a better chance beating the Jets in New York than the Jets do against the Dolphins.
- Miami splits with New York
Dolphins record: 2-2