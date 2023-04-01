Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions
The Miami Dolphins have played well against the Patriots and even Tom Brady lost 12 times, the most to any team. It’s still Mac Jones in New England though.
Will it be Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe this year for the Patriots? Bill Belichick has said the best quarterback will play which could indicate a real competition for the job in training camp.
Miami vs. New England
The Dolphins were beat last year late in the season and the Patriots, while well-coached are not the same team they were for the decade before. New England is going to win some games but the talent level of the team does not measure up to the rest of the AFC East and I don’t see weather being a factor in making them better.
The win by New England in Miami last year was without Tua Tagovailoa and Bridgewater.
In Miami, the Patriots and Belichick have struggled. Last year the Patriots split with the Dolphins but that won’t be the case this year
- Miami sweeps the Patriots
Division record – 4-2
At worst, Miami could split with the Jets and that would give them a 4-2 divisional record which both the Jets and Bills could also have this year.