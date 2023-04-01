Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions
The Miami Dolphins are tough enough to beat any team in the NFL but this year, there are three road games that could put a damper on their season.
Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City
The Super Bowl Champions Chiefs will host the Dolphins and it will serve as a return for Tyreek Hill who would love nothing more than to knock off the defending champions.
While the Chiefs are exceptional, they are not perfect. Not yet anyways. The Dolphins have the talent to win but the Chiefs are one of the hardest teams to beat at home and Miami traveling across the country to the mid-west is never easy.
The Chiefs lost only one game at home last year and I think that continues in 2023. Miami will keep it close enough to win but I’m giving the home-field advantage the Chiefs have the difference maker in this game.
- Prediction: Chiefs win
Dolphins record – 4-3
Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens
Will it be Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens or Tyler Huntley? Will they trade Jackson and another QB be included? There are a lot of questions surrounding the Ravens offense but their defense is still very good.
Miami has struggled with the Ravens over the last ten years but that could be changing. Last year’s comeback victory was incredible and this year will be just as tough. Miami simply doesn’t play well for whatever reason in Baltimore. Maybe that is a Don Shula curse.
This year, the Dolphins are much better on paper than the Ravens and even with Jackson, Miami should be able to leave Baltimore with a victory
- Prediction: Miami wins
Dolphins record – 5-3
Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles
Miami fans made a huge deal over the Dolphins beating the NFC Champions in pre-season last year but it was just pre-season. The Eagles are a good football team and still look to be the best in the NFC with a likely return to the Super Bowl.
The Eagles have lost a few quality defensive players and coaches this off-season but not enough to make them a weaker team. It might be close for the Dolphins but this game should go to the Eagles, especially in that environment.
- Prediction: Eagles win
Dolphins record: 5-4