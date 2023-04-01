Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions
Wrapping up or Miami Dolphins road games, the remaining two games on the schedule could go either way.
Miami has two remaining games on their road schedule, and they should be able to win both of them but one will be more challenging than the other
Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders
The Commanders are a mess from their personnel to their ownership likely selling the franchise. On the field, the Commanders have a good head coach in Ron Rivera but they may enter the season with a rookie quarterback or an unproven veteran.
The Dolphins should not have a problem winning this game and if they lose it, there are other issues that the Dolphins are going to be dealing with.
- Prediction: Dolphins win
Dolphins record: 6-4
Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers
Last year the Dolphins should have beaten the Chargers. Tua was coming back from a concussion, the team was on the 2nd game of a West Coast road trip, and Miami looked lost on the field. That should serve as a lesson for the Dolphins who are a better football team than the Chargers.
This is the next grudge match between Tua and Justin Herbert. Last year went Herbert. This game is the only game Miami will play on the West Coast this year but the result could be influenced by who and where the Dolphins travel to the week before. Still, all things being equal, which they are not, Miami should win this game but I am going to predict a Dolphins loss here. Miami will lose a couple of games they should win and this is one of them.
- Prediction: Chargers win
Dolphins record: 7-4