Fansided
Phin Phanatic
Home/Dolphins Schedule

Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel embraces Dolphins owner Stephen Ross after the Dolphins beat the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel embraces Dolphins owner Stephen Ross after the Dolphins beat the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL. /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 8
Next
Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders helmet on the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders helmet on the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports /

Wrapping up or Miami Dolphins road games, the remaining two games on the schedule could go either way.

Miami has two remaining games on their road schedule, and they should be able to win both of them but one will be more challenging than the other

Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders

The Commanders are a mess from their personnel to their ownership likely selling the franchise. On the field, the Commanders have a good head coach in Ron Rivera but they may enter the season with a rookie quarterback or an unproven veteran.

The Dolphins should not have a problem winning this game and if they lose it, there are other issues that the Dolphins are going to be dealing with.

  • Prediction: Dolphins win

Dolphins record: 6-4

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during a game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during a game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) /

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers

Last year the Dolphins should have beaten the Chargers. Tua was coming back from a concussion, the team was on the 2nd game of a West Coast road trip, and Miami looked lost on the field. That should serve as a lesson for the Dolphins who are a better football team than the Chargers.

This is the next grudge match between Tua and Justin Herbert. Last year went Herbert. This game is the only game Miami will play on the West Coast this year but the result could be influenced by who and where the Dolphins travel to the week before. Still, all things being equal, which they are not, Miami should win this game but I am going to predict a Dolphins loss here. Miami will lose a couple of games they should win and this is one of them.

  • Prediction: Chargers win

Dolphins record: 7-4

facebooktwitterreddit