Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions
Aside from the AFC East divisional games, the Miami Dolphins will play another six games at home next season.
The NFL’s schedule of 17 games rotates the extra game home and away with each NFL team playing the extra game in the other conference. Miami, this year, will play the Carolina Panthers.
Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers will have a rookie quarterback at the helm or they will be rolling with Sam Darnold and neither are great options for a Panthers team that is rebuilding. This isn’t a must-win for the Dolphins but it is a game that they should win, and losing this game is a case of looking towards the next week.
- Prediction: Dolphins win.
Dolphins record: 8-4
Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter for the Raiders but Josh McDaniels is still the head coach and he can’t seem to figure out how to win as a head coach. The Raiders have been a mess for years and despite having a talented roster, they are not finding success.
The travel to Miami is bad enough but the Florida heat will also take it’s toll. This game is going to be hard for a Raiders team who hasn’t made huge improvements this off-season.
- Prediction: Dolphins win.
Dolphins record: 9-4
Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos
What kind of year will Russell Wilson have now that Sean Payton is the head coach? This game will mean a lot to Stephen Ross although he will say nothing to confirm that. Miami lost draft picks trying to lure him to Miami and instead added Mike McDaniel. On the surface, it seems to be working and if this season goes the way it seems to be, it will prove McDaniel is the guy.
If it is not the Sean Payton angle, it could be the Bradley Chubb and Vic Fangio angle that fuels the fire of this game. Either way, this is a game the Dolphins will fight hard to win and the Broncos may not be good enough in Payton’s first year to put up a big fight.
- Prediction: Dolphins win
Dolphins record: 10-4