Miami Dolphins: Post FA, pre-draft 2023 game by game predictions
Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys
Of the three remaining games for the Dolphins, the Cowboys could be and should be the hardest. The Cowboys, however, are a team that is Jekyll and Hyde on the football field. You truly don’t know which team is going to show up.
The Cowboys have talent but they seem to play more as individuls than as a team. Defensively, they have the best linebacker in the NFL right now, Micah Parsons and he will give the Dolphins offensive linemen fits. Enough so that it will allow Dak Prescott to stay on the field but the Dolphins should be quicker and more efficient than the Cowboys offense and that is a big deal.
- Prediction: Dolphins win
Dolphins record: 11-4
Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
There is little to be scared of when you think about the Titans and there is no guarantee that Derrick Henry will be the running back after the draft. Ryan Tannehill is the starter but if the Titans struggle, they could move on to Malik Wills who will eventually take over the team.
The defense is average and the offense is without big-time consistent playmakers outside of Henry.
- Prediction: Dolphins win
Dolphins record: 12 – 4
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants
The Giants made the playoffs last season and Brian Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year but are they really as good as they were made out to be? Daniel Jones got a big contract extension but there are plenty of people who believe is still just an average quarterback.
The Giants have a well-balanced team but they are not going to scare other teams. They do, however, play well in Miami. The Giants are 7-3 all-time against the Dolphins including a 4-1 record in Miami. That being said, the last meeting in Miami, 2021 was a 20-9 victory for Miami. This year gets the W/L record closer.
- Prediction: Miami wins
Dolphins record: 13-4
Overall: The Dolphins have a path to 13 wins and even if a few of these games go awry, 11 wins is very possible despite having the 2nd toughest schedule in the NFL. Miami toughest games may very well be in the division against the Jets and Bills.
- Toughest games: Chiefs, Bills, Jets, Eagles
- Easiest games: Commanders, Panthers, Patriots, Titans,
- Winnable but tough: Dallas, Baltimore, L.A.
- Should win: Las Vegas, Denver, NYG